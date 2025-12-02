403
Israeli Parliament Debates Military Exemption Bill
(MENAFN) The Israeli Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee recommenced deliberations on a fresh military conscription proposal on Monday, amid intensifying disagreements within the governing coalition.
According to a public broadcaster, the committee resumed consideration of a draft law aimed at exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredi) from compulsory military service.
Opposition parties accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing the bill to appease the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, both of which departed the coalition earlier this year but are anticipated to return once such legislation is enacted.
The broadcaster cited Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer of the Religious Zionism Party, who declared he would oppose the bill, labeling it “shameful.”
Sofer, whose party is led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, emphasized he would “vote against this law, even if it means the prime minister will fire me.”
According to the broadcaster, Knesset members Michal Waldiger and Moshe Solomon, also from the Religious Zionism Party, aligned with Sofer’s stance, underlining that they will not back the legislation unless substantial modifications are implemented.
Debates within the committee are expected to continue in the coming days as pressure mounts to develop a version acceptable to the coalition.
Without securing sufficient support, Netanyahu is unlikely to advance the bill to a full parliamentary vote.
