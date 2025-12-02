403
Trump says US “satisfied” with Syria developments under new leadership
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed satisfaction with developments in Syria under its new leadership, praising the country’s political transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said Washington was “very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination” and highlighted efforts to support Syria in building “a true and prosperous country.”
Trump emphasized that US sanctions relief had contributed positively to Syria’s transition. He cited the termination of strong sanctions, which he said were “truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people,” and noted that some senior Syrian officials had been delisted from UN and US terror-related sanctions. Remaining restrictions, including those under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, still require congressional action, though the administration can temporarily waive them, as it did in November.
On regional issues, Trump called for restraint from Israel and stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with Syria, encouraging measures that would not hinder Syria’s evolution into a stable state. He praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for his efforts to ensure “good things happen” for both countries, framing the current moment as a “historic opportunity … for peace in the Middle East.”
Trump’s comments come amid ongoing Israeli air and ground operations in Syria. Since December 2024, Syria has reported over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border raids, alongside the expansion of Israeli control in the Golan Heights—actions Sharaa has said must be reversed to achieve a permanent peace. The Syrian president visited Washington in November to expand cooperation with regional and international partners after more than a decade of civil war.
