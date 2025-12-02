Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia shows footage showing troops advancing in frontline

Russia shows footage showing troops advancing in frontline


2025-12-02 01:49:54
(MENAFN) The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing its troops advancing in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), a key logistics hub in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

According to reports, the city, along with Volchansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov region, came fully under Russian control as of Monday, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a command post on November 30.

In the raw video shared by the MOD, soldiers from Russia’s Center joint group of forces can be seen moving from cover to cover and clearing buildings in Krasnoarmeysk. The city, part of a large urban cluster and a major rail and road junction, is considered an important logistical hub.

Ukrainian forces in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov area have reportedly been encircled for weeks, with Dimitrov now under Russian control, according to Kremlin sources. Russian troops have also started pushing Ukrainian units out of Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region, Gerasimov noted.

Last week, Putin cautioned that Ukraine’s defensive line across Zaporozhye could collapse following a swift Russian advance that bypassed fortified positions.

While the Kremlin continues to claim it favors a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it has also emphasized that military actions will proceed if Kiev refuses to make concessions in peace talks.

MENAFN02122025000045017281ID1110423121



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search