CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION Sponsor The Gulf's First International Compak Sporting Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi, UAE:December 2025 – EDGE entity CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITON (CLA), the UAE's exclusive producer of high-performance ammunition and subsidiary of CARACAL, are sponsoring the Abu Dhabi International Compak Sporting Grand Prix, taking place at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting, and Golf Club from 1 to 4 December 2025.

As the first International Compak Sporting Grand Prix event to be held in the Gulf, the sponsorship underscores CLA's ongoing support to grow the UAE's influence in global shooting sports and encourage the development of a local sports shooting ecosystem.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL and CLA, said:“The Abu Dhabi International Compak Sporting Grand Prix is set to be a major milestone in the UAE's growing sports shooting community. It also represents an ideal opportunity for us to demonstrate that the local industry is ready to encourage and sustain this community.”

CLA's sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi International Compak Sporting Grand Prix is the latest development in CARACAL's ongoing effort to support the rapid development of a globally competitive sports shooting ecosystem in the UAE. In September last year, CARACAL signed an agreement with Al Forsan International Sports Resort for the UAE's first accredited shooting academy to use CARACAL's high-performance firearms to train individuals on usage regulations and essential safety procedures.

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates, and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security, and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL's product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL's experience reflects in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups.

CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION designs, develops, manufactures, and tests a range of state-of-the-art small arms ammunition to serve defence and security supply networks. The company also caters to the global competitive shooting, hunting and personal protection industry. Working to the highest safety and environmental standards, CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION has one of the most diverse and efficient manufacturing and assembly capabilities, with the flexibility to respond to a wide variety of special requests for customisation.

CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION is a subsidiary of CARACAL and part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups.

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.