Manny Ruiz Named CEO of Minivela as Platform Scales for Leadership of U.S. Hispanic and Latin American Vertical Shorts Markets

Ruiz, who most recently served as Minivela's Chief Content Officer, will now lead the company's strategic growth as it scales to become the leading producer of vertical shorts for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences.

“Our recent partnership with Nueva Network and evolving distribution and content slate require Manny's innovative leadership and focus,” said Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, CEO of Brilla Media, Minivela's parent company. Prior to Brilla, Manny's 25-year career included founding, leading, and later selling Hispanic PR Wire and Hispanicize.“This second stage of Minivela is all about scaling and building partnerships across producers-and even competitors-who need the content, production, and/or adtech capabilities we're developing for ourselves and others,” said Ruiz.“This is the first company I've built that is made to work with everybody, and that's both fascinating and liberating for Minivela. We're going to impact a lot of creative careers, brands, and businesses.”

Since its founding, Minivela has distinguished itself through its unique vertical drama formats, combining the emotional storytelling of telenovelas with the viral engagement of short-form digital media. Through its own ecosystem-and through collaborations with other platforms-Minivela's vertical shorts blend entertainment with social connection, resonating deeply with young, multicultural viewers.

Co-headquartered in Los Angeles and Miami, Minivela

The company is a joint venture between actor Carlos Ponce, Brilla Media, and Numatec, and features advertiser and content partnerships with Nueva Network and strategic exclusive production partnerships with Chicano Hollywood on the West Coast.

The family-friendly digital films are accessible for free on all social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok @MinivelaTV, and as well as through adtech conglomerate Numatec's distribution partnerships. Combined with Brilla Media's Nuestro Media network, brand sponsors are able to secure audiences effectively across digital, CTV, and other platforms.

