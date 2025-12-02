UAE Pavilion Opens Today At Egyptian Defence Expo 2025, With Cutting Edge Showcases Of Defence Solutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, December, 2025 – The UAE Pavilion has officially opened at the Egyptian Defence Expo (EDEX 2025), taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo. The expo that runs until December 4 is held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt and Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The UAE Pavilion is participating with the support of the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and the UAE Ministry of Defence and organised by ADNEC Group. High level meetings, international delegations', military attaché and industry decision makers are expected to visit the Pavillion throughout the event, as well as Memorandum of Understanding signed between UAE entities and international defence companies, highlighting the important role that EDEX plays in supporting international collaboration and knowledge transfer.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, affirmed that the UAE Pavilions participation in Egypt Defence Expo, in cooperation with national defence companies and with the support of the UAE Ministry of Defence, reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening its defence industrial capabilities and enhancing international cooperation. He noted that this participation embodies the leadership's vision to develop an advanced defence industrial base, expand strategic partnerships, promote knowledge transfer, and showcase UAE-developed technologies.

He added that Egypt is a strategic partner to the UAE, and that the exhibition provides a platform to explore new cooperation opportunities and exchange expertise. He emphasised that the UAE's presence at EDEX 2025 reflects confidence in the progress of its defence industries and their competitiveness, representing an important step toward empowering national capabilities and expanding cooperation with partner nations.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said:“ADNEC Group's participation in the EDEX 2025 aligns with its strategy to promote national defence industries and open new markets for local products, thereby enhancing their regional and international competitiveness. It also aims to showcase national capabilities and provide a platform for building partnerships and attracting global investments, in line with the leadership's vision to advance these vital sectors and ensure their sustainable future.”

The UAE Pavillion will feature national companies including Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, EDGE Group, Calidus, GAL and AMMROC, as well as Al Jundi Magazine, the official journal of the UAE Armed Forces and ADNEC Group.

EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, is displaying their highly competitive portfolio of disruptive solutions across the air, land, sea, and cybersecurity domains. Aerial systems on show include the GARMOOSHA rotary-wing unmanned aerial system (UAS), SHADOW family of loitering munitions, AL TARIQ, DESERT STING, THUNDER, and RASH lines of precision-guided munitions, and the rapidly deployable SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system. In the sea domain, EDGE is showcasing the 160 ITEP interceptor vessel, the 170 M-DETECTOR unmanned surface vessel (USV), and the advanced FALAJ 3 and FA-400 offshore patrol vessels. Land systems include a range of highly reliable small- to large-calibre ammunition and the CARACAL line of high-performance firearms. Cybersecurity systems from EDGE include the KATIM family of GATEWAY data security systems, ultra-secure smart phones, and secure collaboration and storage applications.

Within the UAE Pavilion, Calidus aims to align with its expansion strategy in Middle Eastern and African markets. The company will be showcasing its advanced 8×8 Sweihan armoured vehicle, the AlHeda high-precision missile system, the multirole 4×4 armoured tactical vehicle“Mezyad” equipped with the AlHeda missile launcher, the B-250 light attack aircraft, the B250T basic trainer aircraft, as well as the 8×8 Wahash and Washag vehicles. This advanced showcase underscores Calidus's commitment to delivering innovative defence solutions tailored to the evolving needs of regional and international partners. By presenting its latest technologies and platforms, Calidus seeks to strengthen its presence in key markets and foster new strategic collaborations within the global defence industry.

GAL, a provider of integrated aerospace & defence services, is participating at EDEX under the UAE Pavillion to strengthen its aviation support capabilities across the Middle East and North Africa. At the event, GAL will highlight its role in mission-readiness, technical excellence, and integrated defence logistics. The company is showcasing its expertise in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), supply chain and logistics solutions, training programs, and technical workforce development.

AMMROC is participating in the UAE Pavillion showcasing its wide variety of military and commercial aviation services, including its MRO capabilities. As the region's only authorised Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center and a Sikorsky-authorised UH-60 Black Hawk Blades MRO, AMMROC delivers unmatched capabilities, including comprehensive Black Hawk airframe and component services and aims to build relationships within the North African Region.

Visit the UAE Pavillion opportunities to meet senior leaders, engineers and specialists, exchange knowledge, and build strategic partnerships. Visitors are invited to explore the UAE Pavilion in Hall 3 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo to discover advanced technologies that enhance defence capabilities and open new avenues for international cooperation.