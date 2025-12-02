UAE Pavilion Welcomes Senior Officials On Day One Of EDEX 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cairo December 2025: His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, today inaugurated the Egypt Defence Expo 2025 (EDEX 2025), which is considered one of the most important platforms specialising in defence and security industries in the region. The exhibition witnessed a significant presence from official and military delegations as well as leading global companies.

As part of his opening tour, His Excellency visited the UAE Pavilion participating in the exhibition, which is organised by ADNEC Group with the support of the Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment and the Ministry of Defence. The pavilion brings together a group of leading national companies in the fields of defence and security, namely: the Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment, EDGE Group, Calidus, GAL, AMMROC, in addition to ADNEC Group promoting national defence events including the International Defence Exhibition and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition.

The UAE companies showcased their latest advanced defence solutions and innovative technologies in operational excellence, aerial and land systems, cyber security, maintenance and technical support, and advanced military manufacturing, reflecting the depth of defence cooperation between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt and the growing partnership between them.

The UAE Pavilion saw a series of high-level visits from senior leaders and officials from both countries, including Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation – Egypt; His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Yousef Mayouf Al Halami, Commander of the Land Forces; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt; Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement; and Colonel Khalifa Ahmed Al Hamli, UAE Military Attaché – Egypt.

Visitors praised the advanced organisation of the UAE Pavilion, the significant progress witnessed by the national defence industries, and the pivotal role of the UAE in supporting defence innovation and developing advanced industries.

The first day of the exhibition saw the signing of several memoranda of understanding with leading Egyptian institutions in the defence industry sector. These included AMMROC signing three memoranda of understanding: one with the Aircraft Factory of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, one with the Engine Factory and Digital Manufacturing Centre, and one with the Helwan Advanced Industries Factory.

Additionally, two memoranda were signed between GAL and the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, while Abu Dhabi Aviation Group and the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation signed a total of six memoranda of understanding on the first day of the exhibition. These agreements aim to strengthen industrial and defence cooperation between the two sides, exchange expertise, and support joint efforts in military manufacturing and technological development.

The UAE's participation in Egypt Defence Expo 2025 reaffirms the UAE's commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships in the region, enhancing the presence of its advanced defence industries on the international stage, and supporting the development of the defence and security industries sector in the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt.