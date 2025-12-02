403
US Defense Secretary backs strike on Venezuelan vessel
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday expressed full backing for Admiral Mitch Bradley, head of the US Special Operations Command, following scrutiny over a September strike on a Venezuelan vessel reportedly carrying illegal narcotics. Hegseth praised Bradley, saying "Let’s make one thing crystal clear: Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since." He added that "America is fortunate to have such men protecting us."
The comments follow a Washington Post report claiming that Bradley conducted a follow-up strike after an initial attack failed to kill all individuals on board, leaving two survivors. Critics, including some Democratic lawmakers, warned that such an action could constitute a war crime.
President Donald Trump distanced himself from the decision, saying he would not have approved a follow-up strike, though he defended Hegseth personally, stating that "Pete said he did not order the death of those two men."
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Hegseth "authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes," adding that Bradley acted "well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated."
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Hegseth to release recordings of the operation to clarify the events, stating: "He should release those tapes. He says The Washington Post account is 'not correct.' So why not release the tapes and prove it?"
