Paralympic Day 2025 at Aspire Zone Foundation Celebrating Sports for All
(MENAFN- Aspire Zone Foundation) December 1, 2025, Doha, Qatar
Aspire Zone Foundation is preparing to host the 2025 Paralympic Day; an event aimed at empowering people with disabilities and offering them the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports activities that promote teamwork and positivity.
The event is organized in collaboration with the Qatar Paralympic Federation for People with Disabilities and Qatar Stars League, and will take place on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, at the Aspire Dome – Indoor Athletics Track, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with the participation of around 250 participants from various schools and centers across Qatar.
Participants will engage in 15 diverse sports activities designed to encourage interaction, build team spirit, and enjoy sports in an inclusive and safe environment. The activities include:
•Goalball for the visually impaired
•Table tennis for people with disabilities
•Obstacle course
•Javelin throw
•Tug of war
•Parachute game
In addition, the event will feature specialized sports activities for individuals with hearing and visual impairments, the deaf community, and those with physical disabilities.
Through this initiative, Aspire Zone Foundation reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting the values of inclusivity and equality in sports, and by empowering all members of the community to engage in sports activities within a safe and motivating environment that encourages positive participation and social integration.
The event is officially sponsored by: Es’hailSat, Al-Awalia, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group
, Qommunication, and PICCOLO.
