Catherine Zeta-Jones Needs 'A Year To Recover” After All The Cooking For Thanksgiving

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) After spending the entire Thanksgiving tucked away in the kitchen, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has quipped that she now needs“a year to year to recover.”

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram, where she shared a string of candid yet romantic pictures with her husband Michael Douglas.

“I am exhausted, wiped out, pooped from being in the kitchen all Thanksgiving. I need a year to recover,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier last month, Zeta-Jones celebrated 35 years of 'The Darling Buds of May'. She shared a series of glimpses from the comedy-drama, which marked her breakthrough role. The show, whose title was taken from the third line of Shakespeare's Sonnet 18, originally aired from April 1991 to April 1993.

The show was set in rural 1950s Kent, it follows the life of the Larkin family. It stars David Jason as "Pop" Larkin alongside Pam Ferris as "Ma" Larkin, with Catherine playing their eldest daughter Mariette, who marries tax inspector Cedric "Charley" Charlton, played by Philip Franks.

Catherine on November 18 celebrated 25 years of marital bliss with her husband Michael Douglas.

Michael and Catherine married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito.

They got engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000 after Douglas's divorce was finalised.

Zeta-Jones has received various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Tony Award. Her screen debut came in the French-Italian film 1001 Nights in 1990. She established herself in Hollywood with roles that highlighted her sex appeal, such as in the action film The Mask of Zorro and the heist film Entrapment.