World Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Day Commemorated At National Level

World AIDS Day 2025 has been commemorated for the 33rd time on 1 December at the national level in Asmara under the theme“Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response.”

Dr. Araia Berhane, Director of Communicable Diseases Control at the Ministry of Health, said that the day serves as a reminder to review the efforts exerted to combat the prevalence of HIV/AIDS and to renew commitment. Dr. Araia went on to say that, over the past 10 years, HIV infection among individuals aged 15 to 54 has been reduced to 0.35%, and new infections and deaths among the 15 to 24 age group have significantly declined.

Dr. Araia also stated that mother-to-child transmission of HIV has almost been reduced to zero, that people living with the disease are receiving anti-viral medicines free of charge, and that for 95% of them the viral load has decreased to a level that is undetectable in laboratory tests. He also called for coordinated efforts to nurture an HIV/AIDS-free society.

Dr. Mary Stephen, WHO Representative in Eritrea, commended the progress Eritrea has achieved in controlling the prevalence of HIV/AIDS. She noted that, at the global level in 2024, 1.3 million people acquired HIV, 40.8 million people were living with HIV, and 630 thousand people died from HIV-related causes.

Sister Nigisti Tesfamicael, head of HIV/AIDS Control at the Ministry of Health, gave a briefing on the spread of HIV/AIDS and the measures taken to control it. Members of the Medical Association of Eritrea also conducted a panel discussion.

At the event, representatives of UNICEF and UNFPA presented messages of solidarity.

Members of the voluntary Bidiho association also delivered testimonies about the disease and their personal experiences.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.