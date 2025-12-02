Kharge Slams 'Political Vendetta' Over Fresh FIR In National Herald Case

Kharge Alleges 'Political Vendetta'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged political vendetta after a fresh FIR was filed against the Gandhi family in the 12-year-old National Herald case, claiming the PM Modi government and ED have "exhausted fresh smears" and resorted to "selective prosecutions and recycled allegations" to target opponents.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "12 years on and suddenly a new FIR in the old case on the Gandhi Family targeting the Congress party. Simply because the Modi Govt and the ED have exhausted their supply of fresh smears."

He alleged, "When facts ran thin, theatrics stepped in: selective prosecutions, recycled allegations, and a thinly veiled attempt to keep opponents in the dock."

Kharge expressed confidence that the judiciary would recognise the purported political motive behind the move. "We are confident that the Judiciary will see through this political vendetta and mindless attempts to hound!," post added on X.

Court Adjourns Decision on ED Chargesheet

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi again adjourned the decision on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case.

The chargesheet names several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald. The court is now set to pronounce its order on December 16.

Case Origin

The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to AJL. (ANI)

