Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indiathailand Ties Get Boost: Jaishankar Welcomes FM Sihasak In Delhi


2025-12-02 01:11:22
EAM S. Jaishankar welcomed Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in New Delhi, reaffirming India's strong commitment to its partnership with Thailand. Both leaders highlighted synergy between India's Act East and Thailand's Act West policies, focusing on strategic, maritime and economic cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations.

