Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Wedding: What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha? Know About Actress's Sacred Yogic SHAADI

Samantha Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a holy yogic wedding rite that purifies the five elements and invites the blessings of Devi.

On Monday (Dec 01), actors Samantha Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru performed the holy Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, where the Linga Bhairavi dwells.

But what precisely is this wedding process, and why is it so important in yogic science?

The tiny ceremony, attended by close relatives and friends, followed the ageless yogic practice of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha. It is a one-of-a-kind consecration intended to create a profound elemental bond between lovers that transcends cognition, emotion, and physical reality.

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is one of the three holy wedding rituals provided by the Isha Yoga Centre. The others are Linga Bhairavi Vivaha and Vivaha Vaibhavaa.

At the core of the Vivaha is the concept of mixing and purifying the ingredients for shuddhi. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, available at Linga Bhairavi homes and select locations, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union -- earth, water, fire, air, and space -- seeking Devi's blessing for peace, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they begin their joint existence.

Sadhguru dedicated Linga Bhairavi, a strong and loving incarnation of the divine feminine, during the prana pratishtha ritual. The home is a potent location for life-enhancing rituals, with an eight-foot figure of Devi representing the universe's creative energy.

Devotees believe she supports all stages of life, from birth to transcendence, by balancing the body, mind, and energy.

During the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, the pair performs a complex ceremony that includes circumambulating a holy wedding fire, which represents elemental purity and union.

The rite, however, is not done if the bride is expecting. Couples who desire to reaffirm their vows in Devi's presence may also choose the holy ceremony, with the caveat that it is not performed while the bride is pregnant.