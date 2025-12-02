Paratroopers Destroy Russian Drone During Reconnaissance Mission
In particular, the defenders hit an enemy Mavic drone while it was conducting reconnaissance. They also destroyed reconnaissance UAVs of the aircraft type, personnel, and other equipment belonging to the invaders.Read also: Air defense forces destroy 104 of 122 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, border guards used drones to destroy two shelters, an antenna, and a vehicle belonging to the Russian militar in the Kursk direction.
Photo: Facebook / 3rd Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine“Spartan”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment