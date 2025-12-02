Paratroopers Destroy Russian Drone During Reconnaissance Mission

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Facebook, publishing a video of the combat operation, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, the defenders hit an enemy Mavic drone while it was conducting reconnaissance. They also destroyed reconnaissance UAVs of the aircraft type, personnel, and other equipment belonging to the invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, border guards used drones to destroy two shelters, an antenna, and a vehicle belonging to the Russian militar in the Kursk direction.

Photo: Facebook / 3rd Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine“Spartan”