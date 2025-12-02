MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was noted in a comment to Ukrinform by American political scientist and Rutgers University professor Alexander Motyl.

According to him, for critics of Ukraine, these events“only prove that Ukraine is hopelessly corrupt and therefore not worthy of American support.” At the same time, Ukraine's supporters see the actions of the NABU,“which even extended to Yermak,” as proof or at least evidence that Ukraine is fighting corruption, is a constitutional state, and is a“living democracy.” Motyl emphasized that the perception of the corruption scandal depends on how American politicians assess Ukraine's role in the war.

Responding to a question about the significance of the Ukrainian issue in the upcoming midterm elections in the US, Motyl said:“I am sure that it will have some significance, but it will not be decisive or very important unless something dramatic happens - Putin's use of nuclear weapons or Russia's rapid and crushing defeat.” However, such scenarios are unlikely, he added.

The political scientist pointed out that voters will focus on the economy, healthcare, education, and social issues, and that“socio-economic problems will dominate.” Foreign policy traditionally plays a minimal role,“unless something extraordinary happens,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, who had previously submitted his resignation.

On November 28, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at Yermak's home.

