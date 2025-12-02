Over 200 Criminal Cases Against Informants Registered In Donetsk Region - Prosecutor's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in an interview with Ukrinfor by Pavlo Uhrovetsky, head of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

“Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings against informants have been registered in Donetsk region. Convictions have been handed down to more than 130 people, two of whom are minors,” the prosecutor said.

He noted that in the context of heavy shelling of populated areas in Donetsk region, where lives are lost every day, those who pass intelligence to Russian special services so that the enemy can inflict greater fire damage pose a particular threat.

According to Uhrovetsky, these criminals not only observe military facilities and take photos and videos, but also engage in“necessary” conversations during communication, putting personal gain above human life, as they expose people to mortal danger.

Describing the typical profile of an informant, the prosecutor said that they are mainly men aged 35 to 48, local residents without permanent employment.

"Every year we discover more and more informants. The number has increased approximately threefold. And the punishment for such actions, especially in a state of martial law, must be severe," the head of the prosecutor's office emphasized.

He cited a striking example of how a resident of the village of Kurakhivka actively passed intelligence to the enemy and called for strikes on the Pokrovsk district.

"She even sent the coordinates of her godmother's house, who supported Ukraine. Based on her information, the occupiers shelled the village. A woman was killed and two men were wounded. The convicted woman thanked the Russians for the shelling and belittled the human losses," Uhrovetsky said, adding that she received the appropriate punishment for this serious crime-life imprisonment.

As reported by Ukrinform, the counterintelligence service of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB (Russia) informant who passed on the coordinates of the Defense Forces in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, to the Russians