Azerbaijan Changes Procedure For Reporting Import Goods
The relevant new decision was signed by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
According to the decision, taxpayers will fill out the information form on the goods to be imported through the electronic cabinet created in the information system of the State Tax Service under the ministry and submit it to the tax authority.
Thus, the name of the decision was expanded to "Information form and procedure for submission of goods to be imported by other taxpayers, except for taxpayers operating in the oil and gas sector or belonging to the state sector, as well as taxpayers using the 'Green Corridor clearance system.'"
Also, with the new decision, taxpayers will fill out the information form on the goods to be imported through the electronic cabinet created in the information system of the State Tax Service under the ministry and submit it to the tax authority.
The ministry's legal department was instructed to ensure that the necessary measures are taken to send this decision to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan within three days for the purpose of including it in the State Register of Legal Acts of Azerbaijan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment