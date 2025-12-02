Azerbaijani Oil Price Shows Downturn

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.12, or 0.18 percent, on December 1 from the previous level, coming in at $66.22 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.1, or 0.16 percent, to $64.19 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $1.2, or 2.77 percent, to $42.1 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.22, or 0.34 percent, to $64.44 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.