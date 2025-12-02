Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day

2025-12-02 01:05:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, on Tuesday, congratulated the UAE's leadership and people on the occasion of the 54th National Day.
In a statement issued by the GCC Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi stated that the pioneering position achieved by the UAE at both regional and international levels reflected the wise vision and solid foundations of construction and planning established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
"It also embodies the insightful vision of the UAEآ's wise leadership... as well as the nationآ's confident strides toward innovation and development, further consolidating its regional and global standing," he underlined.
Al-Budaiwi wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity under its wise leadership and ambitious future vision. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

