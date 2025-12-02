403
GCC Chief Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, on Tuesday, congratulated the UAE's leadership and people on the occasion of the 54th National Day.
In a statement issued by the GCC Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi stated that the pioneering position achieved by the UAE at both regional and international levels reflected the wise vision and solid foundations of construction and planning established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
"It also embodies the insightful vision of the UAEآ's wise leadership... as well as the nationآ's confident strides toward innovation and development, further consolidating its regional and global standing," he underlined.
Al-Budaiwi wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity under its wise leadership and ambitious future vision. (end)
kns
