Ashghal Secures Smooth Traffic Flow In Front Of Al Bayt Stadium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) successfully ensured smooth traffic flow in front of Al Bayt Stadium during the opening of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, after carrying out intensive field work to ensure the safe and smooth arrival of fans.

These efforts were coordinated with the tournament's organising committee and security committee to develop appropriate plans for closures and traffic diversions in accordance with the movement of fans. Operational team leader for Al Bayt Stadium at Ashghal Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Maraghi emphasized that all Ashghal's assets were in place, as the operational plan was implemented hours before the start of the opening match.