UN calls for Black Sea de-escalation following attacks on vessels
(MENAFN) The UN issued an appeal on Monday for all sides to ease tensions in the Black Sea following recent strikes on commercial vessels.
A UN spokesperson reminded reporters that "We reiterate that attacks against civilians, civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, are prohibited under international law wherever they occur." The remarks followed reports that two empty tankers — the KAIROS and the VIRAT — experienced explosions and fires while traveling near Türkiye’s coastline on their way to the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
According to general accounts, the UN encouraged restraint and repeated its backing for an "immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire" as a foundation for a broader peace effort.
Moscow, for its part, formally accused Ukraine of being behind the attacks on the two commercial ships.
