Global campaign demands release of Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti
(MENAFN) An international campaign has been launched calling for the release of Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, who has been imprisoned in Israel since 2002.
Barghouti, 66, a senior figure in President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, is one of the most influential voices in Palestinian politics. He has been serving five life sentences in Israeli prisons on charges linked to the Second Intifada, which began in 2000.
According to his brother, Muqbel Barghouti, the campaign includes coordinated events in London, South Africa, France, Italy, Arab nations, and Barghouti’s hometown of Kobar in the occupied West Bank. “The campaign is part of the ongoing efforts since Barghouti’s detention to press for his release,” he stated.
The London events over the weekend featured demonstrations and art exhibitions, including murals and paintings advocating for Barghouti’s freedom. In France, where he has been granted honorary citizenship in more than 50 municipalities, related activities were also held. British activists visited Kobar on Saturday, while a mural reading “Free Marwan” was painted across a football field by artist Jimmy.
Muqbel emphasized that the campaign is organized in cooperation with human rights groups and includes participation from Nobel Peace Prize laureates. He urged renewed efforts for the release of Palestinian prisoners, noting that “more than 90 people have died” in Israeli jails since October 2023. He added, “We fear for the lives of prisoners in Israeli jails where they face difficult health and humanitarian conditions, torture, and killings.”
