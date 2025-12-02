GSSM Announces Inaugural Class Of Google A.I. Faculty Fellows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) today announced the inaugural cohort of A.I. Faculty Fellows, marking a major step forward in expanding access to artificial intelligence education for students and teachers across South Carolina. The Faculty Fellows are part of a multi-year collaboration between GSSM's Outreach Center and Google that will advance A.I. literacy, strengthen the state's talent pipeline, and prepare students for a rapidly evolving digital economy.

This initiative includes two Google-supported programs: the GSSM A.I. Faculty Fellows Program and the GSSM A.I. Educator Development Summer Institute. Together, these efforts will equip GSSM faculty and K-12 educators statewide with tools, curriculum, and training to integrate A.I. into teaching and learning.

GSSM's inaugural class of A.I. Faculty Fellows includes:

-Dr. Reggie Bain, Physics Instructor

-Mr. Taylor Belcher, Mathematics and Computer Science Instructor

-Dr. Jennifer Brown, Biology Instructor

-Dr. Wilson Harvey, Mathematics Instructor

-Dr. Stephen Kaczkowski, Mathematics Instructor

-Dr. Haiqing Kaczkowski, Engineering Instructor

-Dr. Spencer Tyce, History Instructor

-Dr. Kathryn Vignone, English Instructor

Faculty Fellows will complete the Google AI Essentials career certification and work with leading experts in A.I. and data science. Over the coming year, they will design A.I.-infused lessons, projects, and research experiences for GSSM students, contributing to a statewide model for A.I. readiness in education.

Jackie Weber, GSSM's director of educator development, said the Fellowship represents the next step in expanding A.I. training for teachers.“We see this Fellowship as the first major step in the Outreach Center's work to bring educator development in A.I., data science, and integrative STEM to teachers across South Carolina,” Weber said.“This inaugural cohort is talented, passionate, and ready to embrace what A.I. and data science can make possible in their classrooms. Thanks to Google's support, the work these educators do over the next three years will help reshape how students experience A.I. and data science in every grade level and subject. The resources created through this initiative will give teachers what they need to prepare students for the careers that will drive South Carolina's future.”

Lilyn Hester, Google's global community development and engagement and AI lead, said the collaboration is a natural extension of Google's long-standing commitment to South Carolina.“Google is proud to partner with the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics to significantly expand A.I. education across the state,” she said.“This initiative is a direct, impactful investment in South Carolina's emerging technology workforce and will ensure that educators and students are positioned to lead and innovate in the rapidly evolving digital future.”

GSSM President Danny Dorsel said the initiative reflects South Carolina's commitment to preparing students for emerging career fields.“Google's support allows us to expand A.I. education in meaningful ways,” Dorsel said.“The efforts of these Faculty Fellows will influence classrooms across the state and help students develop the skills needed to thrive in an A.I.-driven world.”

Google's involvement aligns with the Google Data Centers Community Investment Program, which focuses on expanding STEM education, A.I. literacy, and economic growth in the communities where Google operates. This collaboration highlights Google's ongoing investment in South Carolina and connects the work of local Googlers and GSSM alumni to statewide workforce development priorities.

A public kickoff event will take place in early 2026, where GSSM and Google leaders will introduce the Faculty Fellows, outline plans for the educator Summer Institute, and share next steps for statewide outreach.

About the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting .