403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Records 5.91 Lakh Unit Sales In November 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 01, 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,91,136 units in November 2025. This includes 5,33,645 units in domestic sales and 57,491 units in exports.
HMSI registered a 25% year-on-year (YOY) growth compared to November 2024.
For the Year-to-Date (YTD) period of FY26 (April-November 2025), HMSI recorded total sales of 42,32,748 units, comprising 38,12,096 units sold domestically and 4,20,652 units exported.
HMSI's Key Highlights of November 2025:
Road Safety: HMSI continued its commitment towards road safety by organizing awareness campaigns across various cities nationwide including Nagpur, Nashik, Khammam, Dwarka, Bokaro, Haldwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Bikaner, Cooch Behar, Shajapur, Theni and Belgaum. These campaigns encouraged responsible road behaviour through interactive learning.
HMSI also celebrated Children's Month with a vibrant Kids Carnival across all its manufacturing facilities, 10 Traffic Training Parks (TTPs) and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDECs). The initiative, themed "Safety Explorers: Journey Through Traffic Land," aimed to make road safety learning engaging and fun for children while promoting safe habits from an early age.
Additionally, HMSI held a Road Safety Convention in Coimbatore and Varanasi encouraging principals and teachers to build road safety awareness among children from an early age.
Corporate Social Responsibility: Marking a significant step in advancing inclusive skill development, HIF announced the launch of Kaushal Vikas Kendra for Persons with Disabilities in partnership with Sarthak Educational Trust in Bengaluru, focussing on empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through structured vocational training and career-oriented interventions.
Honda India Foundation (HIF) announced the launch of a Career Progression Program for General Duty Assistants (GDAs) trained under its flagship CSR initiative, Project Pragati. It aims to help healthcare workers move into specialized technical roles through structured training and assured employment at Amrita Hospital.
HIF also announced the launch of Sports Talent Nurturing Program in collaboration with Manav Rachna Sports Academy (MRSA), Faridabad to identify and nurture young talent from underprivileged backgrounds by providing access to professional coaching, scientific training and exposure in Badminton and Table Tennis.
HMSI registered a 25% year-on-year (YOY) growth compared to November 2024.
For the Year-to-Date (YTD) period of FY26 (April-November 2025), HMSI recorded total sales of 42,32,748 units, comprising 38,12,096 units sold domestically and 4,20,652 units exported.
HMSI's Key Highlights of November 2025:
Road Safety: HMSI continued its commitment towards road safety by organizing awareness campaigns across various cities nationwide including Nagpur, Nashik, Khammam, Dwarka, Bokaro, Haldwani, Karnal, Bahadurgarh, Bikaner, Cooch Behar, Shajapur, Theni and Belgaum. These campaigns encouraged responsible road behaviour through interactive learning.
HMSI also celebrated Children's Month with a vibrant Kids Carnival across all its manufacturing facilities, 10 Traffic Training Parks (TTPs) and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDECs). The initiative, themed "Safety Explorers: Journey Through Traffic Land," aimed to make road safety learning engaging and fun for children while promoting safe habits from an early age.
Additionally, HMSI held a Road Safety Convention in Coimbatore and Varanasi encouraging principals and teachers to build road safety awareness among children from an early age.
Corporate Social Responsibility: Marking a significant step in advancing inclusive skill development, HIF announced the launch of Kaushal Vikas Kendra for Persons with Disabilities in partnership with Sarthak Educational Trust in Bengaluru, focussing on empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through structured vocational training and career-oriented interventions.
Honda India Foundation (HIF) announced the launch of a Career Progression Program for General Duty Assistants (GDAs) trained under its flagship CSR initiative, Project Pragati. It aims to help healthcare workers move into specialized technical roles through structured training and assured employment at Amrita Hospital.
HIF also announced the launch of Sports Talent Nurturing Program in collaboration with Manav Rachna Sports Academy (MRSA), Faridabad to identify and nurture young talent from underprivileged backgrounds by providing access to professional coaching, scientific training and exposure in Badminton and Table Tennis.
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Ankush Chavan
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment