Mild Weather Continues Across Most Regions Through Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) -- The Kingdom will see pleasant conditions on Tuesday across most regions, with relatively warm weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Cloud cover will appear at various altitudes, and winds will be moderate and northeasterly.The department said that from Wednesday through Friday, weather will remain pleasant in most areas and relatively warm to warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are expected throughout the period, with moderate southeasterly winds that may become active at times. Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday and again on Friday.In East Amman, temperatures on Tuesday will range between 18C and 11C, compared with 16C to 9C in West Amman. The northern highlands will record 15C to 8C, while the Sharah highlands will see 16C to 5C. Readings in the Badia will range between 22C and 7C, and in the plains between 19C and 11C.The northern Jordan Valley will see 25C to 14C, and the southern Valley 27C to 17C. Temperatures at the Dead Sea will stand at 27C to 16C, and in Aqaba at 25C to 15C.