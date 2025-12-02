Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Govt Designates JKBOSE As State School Standards Authority Under NEP-2020

Govt Designates JKBOSE As State School Standards Authority Under NEP-2020


2025-12-02 12:03:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) office in Bemina Srinagar

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday designated the Board of School Education as the State School Standards Authority for the Union territory, in accordance with the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020.

An order issued by the Under Secretary in the School Education Department, Thanaji Bhat, said the decision is aimed at ensuring transparent, independent and effective regulation of schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the School Education Department, the J-K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is hereby designated as the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) for the Union territory, in accordance with the provisions and mandates of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mandated under NEP-2020, the SSSA will oversee separation of regulatory, academic, examination and administrative functions, and will be entrusted with responsibilities related to standard setting, monitoring and ensuring compliance with norms concerning safety, infrastructure, teacher qualifications, governance and financial probity.

MENAFN02122025000215011059ID1110422819



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search