Chennai Metro Train Goes Dark, Suddenly Stops Inside Tunnel: Watch Viral Video Shot Before 'Immediate Evacuation'

Chennai Metro Train Goes Dark, Suddenly Stops Inside Tunnel: Watch Viral Video Shot Before 'Immediate Evacuation'


2025-12-02 12:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Chennai Metro train suddenly stopped inside the tunnel between Central and High Court stations. Passengers were safely evacuated at once, and the faulty train was removed from the track. A video of the incident, as the crowd waits patiently with no power inside the train, has gone viral on social media.

Chennai Metro Rail later stated that services had returned to normal by 6:20 AM. It apologised for the inconvenience caused to morning commuters.

Also Read | Chennai metro rail news: 1 dead after part of under-construction track collapses

“Due to technical issue, metro train was halted between High Court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done and train has been promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20 AM. We regret the inconvenience caused (sic),” Chennai Metro Rail posted.

Watch this viral video, apparently shot before before the immediate evacuation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Live Mint

