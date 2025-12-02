Akhanda 2 To Lockdown: 10 South Films To Make A Bang In December Check

One great South film after another is set to release in December 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for some of these movies. These include Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 to Mammootty's crime thriller Kalamkaval and other films

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with the sequel to Akhanda, Akhanda 2. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this film is packed with intense action and will hit theaters on December 5.

Directed by AR Jeeva, the film Lockdown stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. The film will be released in theaters on December 5. It also features Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Vinayak Raj.

Karthi's film Vaa Vaathiyaar will be released on December 5. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran in lead roles.

South superstar Mammootty's Kalamkaval is a crime thriller film, directed by newcomer Jithin K. Jose. It will be released on December 5.

Directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan, the film Angammal stars Geetha Kailasam in the lead role. The movie also features Saran Shakthi, Thendral Raghunathan, and Bharani. The film will hit theaters on December 5.

Darshan's The Devil is an action thriller film, written and directed by Prakash. This movie will be released in theaters on December 11.

Vignesh Shivan's film Love Insurance Kompany will be released on December 18. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and SJ Suryah in lead roles. Krithi Shetty is the lead actress.

Arun Vijay's film Retta Thala is scheduled to be released on December 18. This action thriller is directed by Kris Thirukumaran. The film stars Siddhi Idnani and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles.

The action-comedy film Bha Bha Bha, starring superstar Dileep, will be released in theaters on December 18. Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, the film also features a cameo by Mohanlal.

Nivin Pauly's Malayalam fantasy comedy-horror film Sarvamayam will be released on December 25. The film is directed by Akhil Sathyan and features Aju Varghese.