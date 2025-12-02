Ranveer Singh Controversy: HJS Files Complaint Over Daiva Mimicry Scene In Kantara Chapter 1

During his appearance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, actor Ranveer Singh has gotten into trouble for his 'insulting' mimicry of a scene from Kantara Chapter 1.

Ranveer Singh has landed in hot water for his 'insulting' mimicry of a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, during his appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

His reaction to Kantara, as well as his portrayal of a character from the film, drew controversy, as he labelled Guliga Daiva's sister Chaundi as a 'female ghost' and impersonated the character on stage in front of Rishab Shetty. He delivered his characteristic 'primordial scream' with crossed eyes and tongue out.

Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful twitter/yQeffCofZk

- Nandan (@nandan_333) November 29, 2025

According to PTI, on Monday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a police complaint against Ranveer, alleging that the actor "insulted Goddess Chamundadevi by describing the deity in a derogatory manner."

There's a reason why today's actors should be kept away from promotions. They end up creating controversy ‍♂️#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh twitter/ROynqG8YzG

- Matineeguy (@MKDJobsNew53) November 29, 2025

HJS According to the article, HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye sent a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye, stating that Ranveer had damaged Hindu religious emotions.

"Chamundi Daiva is regarded a revered family god in the Tulu society, and showing or discussing the deity in a bad manner is disrespectful. "Such actions may incite public resentment and disrupt peace," the HJS stated.

The association also encouraged IFFI organisers to develop a code of conduct to guarantee that no religion god be represented in an offensive manner at future events. It also sought a public apology from Ranveer, promising that he would not make such statements or perform in the future, and urged its fans to demonstrate peacefully and legally.

As of yet, Ranveer Singh has not commented on the topic.

The 40-year-old actor is now preparing for the premiere of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and due to enter theatres on December 5. The film also features R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.