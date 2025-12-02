IND Vs SA 2Nd ODI: Raipur Set For International Clash, Says CM Sai

Raipur set for 2nd ODI; CM expresses delight

After India's clinical win in the first ODI in Ranchi, the focus now shifts to the second match of the series in Raipur. Ahead of the game, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state is fortunate to host an international fixture.

Speaking about the India-South Africa clash, the Chief Minister said, "It is the fortune of Chhattisgarh that an international cricket match is being organised here on December 3rd. We all will have the fortune to enjoy it."

A look at the venue

The match will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which has hosted two international games so far. In 2023, the venue hosted an ODI in which India defeated New Zealand, followed by a T20I against Australia, which India won by 20 runs. The upcoming fixture will mark Raipur's third international match and the second ODI at the stadium.

Recap: How India won the first ODI

In the Ranchi match, the Proteas put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4 but a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

Proteas' spirited run chase

During the run chase, South Africa lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and was staring at defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8.

Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball.

With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. (ANI)

