Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale: Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Or Amaal Mallik-Who Will Win Among The Final Contestants?

High-voltage drama is a daily occurrence in 'Bigg Boss 19'. However, the show has now reached its semi-finale week, and everyone is eager to know who the winner will be. After the recent eliminations of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, the race has become even tougher. So, let's take a look at who the most popular contestants are right now.

Who is the popular contestant of 'Bigg Boss 19'

To find out who the most popular contestant is before the finale week in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, BBTak conducted a poll. Currently, there are 6 contestants left in the show: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. According to reports, Farrhana is leading as the most popular contestant, while Gaurav Khanna is in second place. Meanwhile, Malti Chahar's popularity is the lowest compared to Pranit, Amaal, and Tanya. However, cricketers have started an online rally, requesting fans to vote for her.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Popularity Ranking Week-141. Farrhana Bhatt - 5,077 ❤️2. Gaurav Khanna - 4,706*3. Pranit More - 1,9224. Amaal Mallik - 1,8465. Tanya Mittal - 1,7896. Malti Chahar - 1,357Comments - Who's your FAVORITE?Note: *500 likes deducted from GK post...

During the poll, one user commented, 'Farrhana Bhatt is the rising winner of Bigg Boss 19.' Another said, 'Farrhana has become very popular by fighting.' A third wrote, 'Farrhana Bhatt is the real winner of the show.' Seeing this, it seems Gaurav's popularity has surpassed Farrhana's. Let's see if anyone gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19 this week. Until then, keep watching 'Bigg Boss 19' every Monday to Sunday at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

Farrhana bhatt the real winner

Farhana Bhat Winner #BiggBoss19 RISING WINNER FARRHANA#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions #RISINGWINNERFARHANA

