Volunteer Severely Wounded In Drone Attack In Kherson Region

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Oleksandr Alchiiev, Head of the Beryslav District Military Administration.

“On the road near Urozhayne, a resident of Beryslav, a volunteer of the charitable foundation ADRA Ukraine - Ihor Ilnytskyi - was seriously wounded as a result of a strike carried out by an enemy drone,” the Head of the District Military Administration wrote.

According to Alchiiev, since the de-occupation of the community, volunteers have been delivering bread and food packages supplied by the World Food Programme.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 1, at around 11:20, on the highway near the village of Rakivka in the Beryslav community, Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 61-year-old man sustained a concussion, explosive and closed traumatic brain injuries, an amputation of the foot, and shrapnel wounds to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

