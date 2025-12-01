Ashes: Vaughan Wants England To Play 'The Old School Way' At The Gabba

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Former captain Michael Vaughan believes that England need to have better game awareness at the Gabba and should take a more cautious "old school" approach during the day-night Ashes Test, starting from Thursday.

Australia lead the series 1-0, and Ben Stokes' side now face the hosts in a day-night Test in Brisbane, played with the pink ball.

The hosts have an outstanding day-night Test record, winning 13 of 14 matches, including all three against England.

England are coming off a stunning two-day defeat in the first Test in Perth, where the visitors' shot selection drew heavy criticism.

"This England side dance down. They run towards the danger. I'm not too sure that's a sensible way to go with the ball zipping around. Play the old school way," Vaughan told BBC Radio Live.

"I'm not saying go into a shell and play like Geoff Boycott or Alastair Cook all the time. But please use your sense when the ball is zipping around slightly,"

"They are the great entertainers but they haven't won a five-match series in the last three or four years. I will give England a tip. It's not working," he said.

Vaughan suggested that England should aim to unsettle left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in Brisbane with measured approach.

Starc has claimed 81 wickets at an average of 17.09 in day-night Tests and is widely viewed as the premier pink-ball bowler in the world.

"When Mitchell Starc comes into the attack, he's the aggressor and has to take wickets. So if you leave a few outside off stump, there's no way Starc isn't going to bowl one straight because he is there to get wickets. It's having that sense and game awareness.

"Whatever England do, they have to play a lot better. They need a stronger game for longer periods," he added.

With England needing to win to square the series, said he would stick with an all-out pace attack.

"England will get 20 wickets if they bowl well with the seam bowlers. Personally, I wouldn't play a spinner. England don't have a good enough spinner for these conditions at the moment, so I'd be playing all my quicks.

"I can't imagine Will Jacks or Shoaib Bashir getting four or five wickets at the Gabba. I love Josh Tongue. You look at his record and he's a wicket taker. He would come in for me," said Vaughan.