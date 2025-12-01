QF's Bilaraby Kicks Off Regional Activations At Misk Global Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's (QF) BilAraby initiative kicked off its regional activation at the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) Global Forum, bringing its mission to one of the region's largest youth gatherings.

Held in Riyadh from November 19-20, the Forum aimed to empower and connect youth with innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The BilAraby activation space attracted hundreds of young people, thought leaders, and content creators through immersive activities that combined modern technology with storytelling. Visitors experienced the initiative's journey via informational stations and sessions at the BilAraby Majlis, discussing topics like empowering innovators, turning ideas into social movements, and creating tangible impact.

Hisham Nourin, executive director, Strategic Initiatives and Programmes, QF described BilAraby's participation as "a natural extension of the strategic partnership with Misk Foundation and fruitful collaboration that began earlier this year during the inaugural BilAraby Gathering held in Doha."

"Our participation in the Misk Global Forum marks the first stop on BilAraby's regional tour, giving us the opportunity to connect directly with young people and thought leaders, and to discover ambitious young Arab voices capable of creating real, lasting impact in our societies," he said.

Ahmed Bindous, director of Partnerships Development at Misk, said: "The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation is delighted to welcome QF and the BilAraby initiative to the Misk Global Forum. We share common visions and converging ambitions with QF, and this participation marks the beginning of a broader partnership between Misk and Qatar that will strengthen our joint efforts and deepen their impact.”

At the BilAraby activation space, visitors were welcomed with a virtual reality tour through QF's ecosystem and its Education City campus in Doha, illustrating how it is a community built on innovation, sustainability, and learning. They then moved to the 'Nominate and Subscribe' station, where they could share their inspiring ideas through brief video recordings, apply to speak at the BilAraby Gathering 2026, or express interest in hosting BilAraby sessions or events in their own spaces or as part of their activities.

Visitors next experienced the 'Sensory Capsules', which showcased introductory videos about the BilAraby initiative, using surround sound and visual technology to capture the essence of inspiring Arab experiences. A photo booth was also available for memorable snapshots.

The BilAraby Majlis hosted a panel discussion on innovation as a key driver of community development and the challenges faced by Arab innovators. The session discussed the obstacles innovators encounter, including limited resources, regulatory hurdles, and the need for supportive entrepreneurship policies, while highlighting the role of initiatives like BilAraby in nurturing young talent and sharing their inspiring stories.

