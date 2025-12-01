Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Golden Gate Discovery Grows With Multiple Gold Intercepts

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) reported further very positive drill results from its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project ("Horse Heaven" or the "Project"), Idaho, USA (Figure 1*). The latest assays from the Golden Gate Prospect continue to demonstrate broad, nearsurface gold mineralisation and confirm Golden Gate North as a significant new gold discovery within the Stibnite Mining District.

Highlights

Broad gold intervals returned from latest diamond core holes HH-GG25-004C, HH-GG25-005C, and HH-GG25-007C.

Near-continuous gold mineralisation defined over a strike length of 600m in six diamond drill holes, mineralisation open along strike, to the east, and at depth.

To date, the Company has reported results from six diamond core holes at Golden Gate North, these holes form part the initial phase of the planned 57-hole drilling program designed to test a 3,000m strike length across the Golden Gate Prospect.

Results confirm a large intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS") at Golden Gate in the Stibnite Mining District.

Final assays extend HH-GG25-001C to 197.5m @ 1.26 g/t from 34.0m, confirming mineralisation is open at depth.

New long intercepts from the latest diamond drilling include:

o HH-GG25-004C: 240.8m @ 0.64 g/t gold from surface to end-of-hole ("EOH") 240.8m (open ended), including:

- 61.6m @ 0.98 g/t gold from 40.5m; and

- 35.8m @ 0.83 g/t gold from 119.5m.

o HH-GG25-005C: 283.5m @ 0.36 g/t gold from surface to EOH 283.5m (open ended), including:

- 4.7m @ 1.18 g/t gold from 10.1m;

- 42.5m @ 0.72 g/t gold from 65.7m;

- 4.2m @ 1.14 g/t gold from 131.1m; and

- 4.9m @ 0.76 g/t gold from 176.8m.

o HH-GG25-007C: 207.2m @ 0.42 g/t gold from surface, including:

- 4.45m @ 1.18 g/t gold from 50.7m; and

- 3.7m @ 2.65 g/t gold from 176.5m.

Previously reported Golden Gate North holes delivered additional long mineralised intervals including gold from surface to 253.0m ending in mineralisation, in HH-GG25-003C, including:

o HH-GG25-003C: 253.0m @ 1.50 g/t from surface, ending in mineralisation, including 111.9m @ 2.31 g/t gold from 130.5m and 18.3m @ 3.98 g/t gold from 149.4m (with the highest assay result of 5.91 g/t gold over a down hole width of 1.5m).

o HH-GG25-002C: 265.2m @ 0.60 g/t gold from surface, ending in mineralisation in including 89.9m @ 1.15g/t gold from 121.9m.

Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at Golden Gate North (four holes) completed with assays pending.

Phase 1 diamond drilling program at Gold Gate (ten holes) completed, with assays for HJHGG25-006C and southern Gold Gate holes HH-GG25-008C to HH-GG25-010C pending.

Acquisition of a 25-arcre processing and infrastructure site adjoining Horse Heaven, positions Resolution with a potential future hub for gold, antimony and tungsten processing in the Stibnite Mining District.

RML's CEO of US Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented on the discovery:

"These latest results materially advance our understanding of Golden Gate. We now have six diamond core holes, all returning broad, continuous gold mineralisation at or near surface and several of them end in mineralisation. Together they define a large intrusion-related gold system of at least 600m of strike that is open along strike, the east and at depth. It should be noted that the initial six holes reported cover only 600m of the total 3.0km strike length of Golden Gate. Further, these first six holes reported comprise only a small portion of the 57 holes that are planned to be drilled at Golden Gate.

Golden Gate sits only 6km from the fully-permitted Stibnite Gold Project and alongside the processing site we are in the process of acquiring. That combination of scale potential, district infrastructure and a clear path to downstream processing, gives us confidence that Horse Heaven can grow into a significant multi-commodity project for Resolution and its shareholders."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

