Casablancasão Paulo Flight Gains New Frequency

Casablancasão Paulo Flight Gains New Frequency
In a press release, the airline stated that its growth in the Brazilian market is part of its global expansion plan but has been boosted by partnerships such as the one between Royal Air Maroc, Embratur, and São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport, via concessionaire GRU Airport. According to the company, the three work together in an integrated effort that combines promoting Brazilian tourism with strengthening the route connecting the Global South.
“Brazil is a key mobility hub in the South Atlantic, with potential that goes far beyond leisure in an exotic country. Our partnership with Embratur and GRU Airport provides technical and institutional support to strengthen Brazil as a destination within our global network,” said Othman Baba, Royal Air Maroc's regional director for South America. According to the airline, the flight is part of the broader context of Brazil's growth as a destination for international tourists, which increased by 45% from January to October.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
