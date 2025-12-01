Panama Ministry Of Public Works Officials Arrested In West Panama For Stealing State Fuel -
Investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office reveal that the three detainees are linked to the aggravated theft of fuel for state use for profit. The two MOP officials apprehended in this operation worked as drivers. In this operation, technological evidence was collected which, along with those apprehended, was placed under the orders of the Public Prosecutor's Office.
