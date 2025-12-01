Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama Ministry Of Public Works Officials Arrested In West Panama For Stealing State Fuel -

2025-12-01 11:05:56
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama: Two officials from the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) in the province of Panama West and a private citizen were arrested while the“Anti-Corruption Operation” was being carried out. This operation was carried out by the National Police, together with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, in the districts of La Chorrera and Arraiján. The three suspects are being investigated for the alleged commission of the crime against economic assets, in its form of aggravated theft.

Investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office reveal that the three detainees are linked to the aggravated theft of fuel for state use for profit. The two MOP officials apprehended in this operation worked as drivers. In this operation, technological evidence was collected which, along with those apprehended, was placed under the orders of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

