Panama's Omar Park Kicks Off The Christmas Season With A Tree Lighting And A Week Of Family Activities -

2025-12-01 11:05:56
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama: The Christmas spirit arrives at Omar Park this Monday, December 1st, with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree, an event that will mark the official start of the celebrations organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Office of the First Lady.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 5:00 pm at the park's dome and will include a Christmas carol show, a performance of“The Shooting Star,” and five themed zones designed for families and visitors to enjoy.

Authorities recommend that attendees use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion. The activities will continue throughout the week with a special schedule from December 1st to 7th, which includes Christmas markets, artistic presentations, outdoor cinema and musical performances.

Newsroom Panama

