Panama's Omar Park Kicks Off The Christmas Season With A Tree Lighting And A Week Of Family Activities
The opening ceremony is scheduled for 5:00 pm at the park's dome and will include a Christmas carol show, a performance of“The Shooting Star,” and five themed zones designed for families and visitors to enjoy.
Authorities recommend that attendees use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion. The activities will continue throughout the week with a special schedule from December 1st to 7th, which includes Christmas markets, artistic presentations, outdoor cinema and musical performances.
