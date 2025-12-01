Ascott Launches Asia's First Chelsea-Themed Hotel Suites During The Famous CFC Jakarta, Unveiled By Club Legend Gary Cahill

Over 250 Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members gathered to catch the Chelsea versus Arsenal match, beamed live from Stamford Bridge, at HW Livehouse last night as part of The Famous CFC presented by Ascott in Jakarta. Pictured is Chelsea football legend Gary Cahill, alongside fans and supporters of the Blues.

Ascott officially launched Asia's first Chelsea-themed hotel suites at two of its properties in Jakarta – Ascott Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Sudirman Jakarta. The Legend Suite at Ascott Sudirman Jakarta was unveiled by Gary Cahill, former England international and Chelsea club captain, on Saturday, 29 November. Capturing the heart of Chelsea's story, from the great players to the iconic matches, a newly-signed jersey by Gary, was displayed as a final touch as part of the unveiling event.

MENAFN - Media OutReach Newswire) The launch was part of The Famous CFC Jakarta presented by Ascott, attracting over 400 fans and Ascott Star Rewards members for exclusive experiences, from meeting Gary Cahill to attending a live Chelsea vs Arsenal watch party London/Jakarta/Singapore - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the Official Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, launched Asia's first Chelsea-themed hotel suites at Ascott Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Sudirman Jakarta in Indonesia as part of The Famous CFC Jakarta, the third edition of Chelsea's international fan engagement event presented by Ascott. The unveiling was led by Gary Cahill, former England international and Chelsea club captain. The well-loved club legend was the star of the two-day festivities, held on 29 and 30 November 2025, which featured a range of activities including a fireside chat, fan meet-and-greet, pre-match party and watch party for Chelsea's fixture against Arsenal. Events were hosted at venues across Ascott's flagship properties in the city, such as Ascott Sudirman Jakarta, Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Kelapa Gading.The Famous CFC is a global fan experience designed by Chelsea to strengthen its bond with supporters worldwide while fostering collaboration with international partners and brands. As a flagship event in Ascott's second season as Chelsea's Official Hotels Partner, the Jakarta edition reaffirmed the strength of the ongoing partnership between both organisations.Gary Cahill said: "It is amazing to see how Chelsea's global fan family keeps growing, and Indonesia is easily one of the most passionate places for Blues supporters. Being here in Jakarta and seeing how Ascott has brought the spirit of the club to life is really special. The Chelsea-themed hotel suites are a fantastic way for fans to feel closer to the club, even when they are far from Stamford Bridge."Dan McEwan, Director of Partnerships at Chelsea Football Club, said: "We are delighted by the incredible turnout at The Famous CFC in Jakarta. Seeing Chelsea supporters and the Ascott community come together with such enthusiasm illustrates the strength of our partnership and the shared commitment to bringing the club closer to fans worldwide. The Chelsea-themed hotel suites developed with Ascott offer our global fan base a taste of the club and Stamford Bridge, and we are excited by the new ways they help bring the club and partnership to life beyond the pitch."Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: "Another successful edition of The Famous CFC presented by Ascott, this time in Jakarta. The event underscores our commitment to delivering heartfelt, experiential travel moments for our Ascott Star Rewards members. As our partnership with Chelsea deepens, we are gearing up for the opening of lyf Chelsea London in 2Q 2026. With its bold, experience-led and community-focused concept, the lyf brand is set to capture the spirit of Chelsea and the energy of Stamford Bridge. This will be more than a stay; it will be a vibrant social-living experience that brings the club's passion to life. We look forward to welcoming guests to lyf Chelsea London at Stamford Bridge for an immersive experience that celebrates both the heart of London and the Blues."For the first time in Asia, Chelsea fans can immerse themselves in the club's pride and heritage at two Chelsea-themed hotel suites in Jakarta, Indonesia. Adorned with exquisite Chelsea memorabilia and bespoke fittings,at Ascott Sudirman Jakarta captures the heart of Chelsea's story, from the great players to the iconic matches that have defined the club. Every corner tells a story, with meticulous attention to detail that reflects the legacy of the Blues. Classy and elegant, the suite offers guests the chance to relive legendary moments while enjoying Ascott's signature blend of understated luxury and arts-inspired hospitality.At Citadines Sudirman Jakarta,delivers the full excitement of match day. From the moment guests walk in, the suite captures the colours, passion and buzz of Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea-themed décor, ambient lighting and enhanced audio-visual elements. This two-bedroom space lets fans, families and friends feel the emotion of a live game, even thousands of miles from London, for a truly immersive Chelsea experience.Reservations for both Chelsea-themed hotel suites in Jakarta are now available via our website:The Legend Suite at Ascott Sudirman Jakarta and The Bridge Suite at Citadines Sudirman JakartaFor the latest updates, please visit .The Famous CFC Jakarta kicked off at Ascott Sudirman Jakarta on Saturday, 29 November, with Chelsea club legend Gary Cahill engaging fans in an intimate fireside chat, sharing his fondest memories from his time on the pitch and his journey with the club.Following the session, Gary Cahill joined Philip Barnes, Country General Manger of Ascott Indonesia, to officially unveilat Ascott Sudirman Jakarta. He then explored the vibrant city, visiting Ascott's properties such as Citadines Sudirman Jakarta, YELLO Hotel Harmoni Jakarta and HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Kelapa Gading, bringing the Chelsea spirit to each location.On Sunday, 30 November, in line with The Famous CFC's commitment to community engagement and Ascott's dedication to supporting local communities and disability inclusion, Gary Cahill visited the ASIOP Stadium, hosting students from the Saraswati Learning Centre, a special needs school in central Jakarta that empowers children with diverse learning abilities. The students participated in arts and crafts activities and a football session, receiving tips from the Chelsea legend on perfecting their dribble. It was an inspiring morning that blended sport, learning and fun, while celebrating the spirit of inclusion and equal opportunity for all young fans.Ahead of the evening programme, Gary Cahill joined Ascott Star Rewards members at an exclusive meet-and-greet event at HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Kelapa Gading, where members engaged with the Chelsea legend through a Q&A session and photo opportunities. This was followed by a pre-watch party featuring local hospitality and fan engagement activities that gave Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members the chance to interact with Gary Cahill.The two-day event reached its climax at HW Livehouse, where about 250 supporters gathered to watch the Chelsea versus Arsenal match, beamed live from Stamford Bridge. With Gary Cahill in attendance, the electrifying atmosphere, fuelled by fans' passion for the Blues, delivered a spectacular finale to yet another unforgettable edition of The Famous CFC.For the latest updates on exclusive offers from Ascott's partnership with Chelsea, including the upcoming editions of The Famous CFC, please visit .Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) offers members a range of exclusive privileges designed to elevate every aspect of their travel experience. From priority welcome services and access to airport lounges, to enhanced stay benefits such as car rental privileges, bonus ASR points, airline miles and travel vouchers, ASR ensures a seamless, start-to-finish experience. Beyond exceptional stays, ASR members also enjoy access to Ascott Privilege Signatures, which unlocks invitations to prestigious global events, including Premier League football matches, renowned tennis tournaments, and elite gastronomy and lifestyle experiences. To become an ASR member, sign up today at .