Giga Computing Partners With Syrma SGS To Launch Server Manufacturing Operations In India

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Giga Computing partners with Syrma SGS to establish server manufacturing operations in India

December 1, 2025 by David Edwards

Giga Computing, a specialist in high-performance computing and data center solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Syrma SGS Technology, an Indian electronics manufacturing services provider.

Giga Computing is a subsidiary of Gigabyte Group, a Taiwanese company which has a market cap of almost $7 billion and manufactures products like motherboards, graphics cards, and laptops, and also provides server and enterprise solutions.

The collaboration between Giga Computing and Syrma SGS will establish local manufacturing of Gigabyte server products in Tamil Nadu, India, supporting the country's“Make in India” initiative and strengthening Giga Computing's supply chain presence in South Asia.

To enhance global advanced manufacturing capabilities and create a more agile supply chain, Syrma SGS will begin assembly of Gigabyte server motherboards at its Chennai facility to meet India's growing market demand.

Initial production will include enterprise-grade boards such as the Gigabyte MS73-HB0 and MZ33-AR1, delivering critical hardware for data centers and enterprise computing.

The partnership will later expand to full box-build system manufacturing with export capabilities, enabling Giga Computing to accelerate global delivery with greater efficiency and flexibility.

Syrma SGS brings extensive experience in IT hardware manufacturing – including servers, notebook and desktop motherboards, and system integration. Earning trust from global brands through rigorous quality management and scalable production capacity.

Its Chennai location, situated near Giga Computing's local operations, enables strong synergy in production efficiency, lead time optimization, and future expansion.

Andy Neo, sales director at Giga Computing, says:“India is one of the more dynamic and promising markets for computing infrastructure today, and local manufacturing is essential to supporting this growth.

“Partnering with Syrma SGS gives us access to their proven expertise in high-quality electronics manufacturing, ensuring that our customers in India benefit from world-class motherboards and servers produced closer to home.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in India while delivering reliable, cutting-edge solutions to enterprises and institutions across the country.”

Satendra Singh, CEO, Syrma SGS Technology, says:“We are proud to partner with Giga Computing in bringing advanced server manufacturing to India. This collaboration builds on our IT hardware legacy and highlights our ability to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions for global leaders.

“Starting with PCB assembly and expanding into complete systems integration, this partnership aligns with the Government of India's vision for self-reliance while also creating opportunities to serve international markets in the future.”

With more than 30 years of electronics manufacturing experience, Syrma SGS is a PLI-recognized manufacturer and a key contributor to the global IT hardware supply chain.

Through this collaboration, Syrma SGS will continue expanding its manufacturing capabilities, while Giga Computing establishes a more resilient and efficient server supply framework in India to support the computing demands of enterprises and data centers worldwide.