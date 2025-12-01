SPARC AI Inc. (OTCQB: SPAIF) (CSE: SPAI) Differentiates From Drone Surveillance Competitors With GPS-Free, Software-First, And Continuous Intelligence

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (OTCQB: SPAIF) (CSE: SPAI) and may include paid advertising.



SPARC AI Inc. offers autonomous navigation and target acquisition software for drones and other robotic systems

The company's technology differentiates from competitors by not relying on sensors, but having a software-first model, and offering continuous geospatial and behavioral intelligence At the heart of the company's technology is Overwatch, an intelligence interface that combines targeting and navigation into a single capability

SPARC AI (OTCQB: SPAIF) (CSE: SPAI), a drone technology and software developer, has created a target acquisition system and autonomous navigation software for drones and other robotic systems, to help first responders, as well as assist in industries like defense and security.

The company's advanced technology offers precision geolocation, uses terrain-based navigation powered by proprietary AI models, and has zero detectable emissions or signatures. This means the technology...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#5613323f22392416171f18332125013f24337835393b" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,