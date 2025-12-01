Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Eyes 2026 Gold Production Launch In Renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.



Near term gold producer LaFleur Minerals is completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the purpose of restarting production at its Beacon Gold Mill, sourcing from its Swanson Gold Project, both positioned in the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec

The company anticipates beginning to retrieve mineralized material from Swanson and processing it at Beacon in early 2026, benefitting from vast historical data from over 36,000 metres of drilling, including high-grade intervals that could be ideal for open pit mining scenario

LaFleur Minerals combines near-term production, fully permitted infrastructure, and prime location in the heart of Val-d'Or's active gold camp, offering investors a de-risked, high-leverage opportunity to participate in Québec's next wave of gold consolidation and production growth

Gold has rocketed above the $4,000 per ounce mark this year, after trading at $1,600 when the mill shut down in 2022 LaFleur recently closed a flow-through private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of more than $1.66 million to help fund the operations

Gold explorer and near-term producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) anticipates that the coming year will be a productive one as the company's derisked, proven infrastructure, Beacon Gold Mill, and exploration asset, its flagship Swanson Gold Project, gets up and running in early 2026.

Swanson and Beacon are both located in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the most prolific and lowest-risk mining jurisdictions globally, sitting squarely in the renowned Abitibi Gold Belt of Quebec, a historic powerhouse in global gold production that has delivered up more than 190 million ounces of the...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

