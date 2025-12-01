Plucky Palestine Stun Hosts Qatar As Arab Cup Kicks Off

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A stoppage-time own goal led hosts Qatar to a shock 1-0 defeat against Palestine in their FIFA Arab Cup 2025 opener at Al Bayt Stadium Monday.

The reigning Asian Champions were left stunned in the dying seconds of the match when Qatar defender Sultan Al-Brake inadvertently deflected a cross into his own net, handing Palestine a historic three points in Group A.

For the majority of the encounter, the match was a tightly contested affair. Despite controlling possession, Qatar struggled to break down a disciplined Palestinian defence. The home crowd grew increasingly frustrated as the clock ticked down, with both sides unable to find a breakthrough in regulation time.

Just as a goalless draw seemed inevitable, disaster struck for the hosts. A looping cross from outside the box took a wicked deflection off Al-Brake, wrong-footing the defence and silencing the thousands of Al Annabi fans in attendance.

The final whistle sparked jubilant scenes on the Palestinian bench. Head coach Ehab Abu Jazar celebrated wildly as his side secured a famous victory against one of the tournament favourites. Speaking after the match, an emotional Abu Jazar hailed the result as a monumental achievement for his team.

"I thank Allah. It is a historic day. It is a great day," Abu Jazar said after the match. "We snatched a precious victory against a strong Qatari national team who are the Asian champions."

The coach dedicated the win to the supporters back home. "Congratulations to all the players and to our fans. We dedicate the victory to our people, the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners back home," he said.

In another match Monday, a stunning second-half free-kick from Omar Khribin earned Syria a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group A clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. In a match defined by physical battles and tactical discipline, it was Khribin's moment of individual brilliance that separated the two sides.

Today, Oman face Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium, Egypt take on Kuwait at Lusail Stadium while Morocco face Comoros at Khalifa International Stadium.

