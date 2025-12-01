Secretary Rubio's Call With German Foreign Minister Wadephul

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace.

