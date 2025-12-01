Defining The Future Of Next-Generation AI-Native Workstations Aippt Launches Its Fully Upgraded Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiPPT, the world's leading AI PPT maker, today announced the official launch of its fully upgraded platform, marking a major milestone in defining what the next-generation AI-native workstation will look like for global professionals, educators, and digital creators.

Positioned as a new category of productivity infrastructure, the upgraded integrates enhanced generative AI models, multimodal creation capabilities, and smarter workflow automation-ushering in a future where presentations, documents, and creative outputs can be completed with one sentence, one click, one minute.

Founded in Singapore in 2018, has grown into a global leader in intelligent presentation technology, serving more than 30 million registered users worldwide. Nearly half of its user base consists of educators and academic professionals, with the remaining users spanning corporate sectors, creative industries, and digital-first enterprises seeking faster, smarter, and more intuitive productivity tools.

A New Era of AI-Native Workstations

The fully upgraded transforms the traditional online presentation maker into a comprehensive AI-native online office suite. Users can instantly turn concepts, documents, or topics into polished, logically structured, and beautifully designed slides-freeing them from repetitive formatting and allowing them to focus entirely on ideas and strategy.

The new workstation architecture integrates:





Figure 1: Advanced generative AI models, including leading-edge engines like Nano Banana Pro, Flux, and Imagen

AI design assistants that enhance slide layouts, visuals, and thematic consistency

AI image creation, file conversion tools, AI slideshow maker and real-time collaboration features

These capabilities collectively redefine how individuals and organizations approach content creation, workflow management, and digital communication.

An Expanding Ecosystem for AI Office Productivity upgraded platform aligns with three core business models designed to scale AI-native office innovation:

To-C – Next-generation AI office tools tailored for individual users creating presentations online with AI.

To-Partner-to-C / To-B – Deep collaboration with ecosystem partners to co-create the future of AI-driven productivity.

To-B / To-G – Customized AI office solutions for enterprises, government agencies, and institutions, including SaaS subscriptions, API/iFrame integrations, and private cloud deployment.

Leveraging strong resource integration capabilities and proven commercial performance, has achieved significant user volume in the AI PPT generator market. Its strategic cooperation with leading hardware and productivity partners further strengthens its position at the forefront of AI-native workstation development.

Smarter Features That Define the New

The platform's latest upgrade introduces a suite of enhanced features built to streamline every stage of presentation creation:

AI-Generated Presentation Outlines

Instantly create structured PPT outlines from topics, text, URLs, or uploaded documents.

1-Click PPT Conversion

Seamlessly convert files, PDFs, or images into editable PowerPoint slides.

200,000+ Professional Templates

A vast template library covering business, education, creative, and personal use cases.

Smart Content Adaptation

AI automatically adjusts text, visuals, charts, and layout to achieve optimal slide design.

Deep Customization Options

Users can fine-tune colors, typography, layout styles, and branding elements after generation.

Together, these features transform into a versatile AI-native workstation ready to power the next era of presentation and content productivity.

About is a next-generation AI presentation maker redefining how people create slides and digital content. With advanced AI models, powerful automation tools, and a growing global community, enables users to produce stunning, professional presentations in seconds-making content creation effortless, efficient, and inspiring.

