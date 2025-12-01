Cyclone Ditwah Topples Trees Banana Farmers In TN's Mayiladuthurai Report Losses, Seek Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) Banana farmers in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu are reeling under extensive crop damage after strong winds triggered by Cyclone Ditwah flattened nearly 1,500 banana trees across Aaru Paadhi village in Tharangambadi taluk.

Farmers say the losses are severe and recurring, urging the state government to step in with immediate compensation.

Over the past five years, Mayiladuthurai district has recorded an average banana cultivation area of 511 hectares. This week's heavy rain and storm winds have left 37.1 hectares inundated, according to officials from the horticulture department.

A total of 48 farmers are currently engaged in banana cultivation, many of them dependent on seasonal harvests for their livelihood.

For several farmers, the timing of the damage couldn't have been worse. A portion of the crop was being readied for the Karthigai Deepam festival season, a period when banana sales typically peak.

“Farmers across the Mayiladuthurai district grow banana trees in large numbers. In our village alone, the losses are massive,” said Mayilswami, a cultivator from Aaru Paadhi.“I had raised banana trees on three acres and planned to harvest some for the Karthigai Deepam season, with the rest scheduled for the coming month. But on, strong winds brought down nearly 300 of my trees.”

Most of the trees were at the final stage of growth and ready to be harvested, he said, adding that the destruction has resulted in losses exceeding Rs one lakh.“This kind of severe weather strikes us every two years. Farmers are struggling to recover from repeated crop losses. We request the government to provide fair and timely compensation,” he added.

Local farmers echoed similar concerns, saying repeated cyclonic storms, heavy rains and gusty winds in the Cauvery delta region have made banana cultivation increasingly unpredictable. Many fear that their financial stability will be at risk if immediate assistance is not provided.

A senior horticulture department official confirmed that a detailed damage assessment is underway across affected areas.“Farm owners are entitled to compensation if more than 33 per cent of their cultivated crop has been damaged. Our teams are visiting the fields to document the extent of loss,” the official said.

Farmers hope the government will expedite the compensation process, allowing them to salvage what remains of the season and prepare for the next planting cycle.