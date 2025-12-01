HM Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Asom Divas, Honours Assam's Cultural Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended warm wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of Asom Divas, saying that the last nine years under the Modi-led NDA government have brought peace and stability to the state and transformed it into a growing centre of development and education.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue this progress in the coming years.

Amit Shah took to his social media 'X' and said,“Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Assam on #AsomDivas. This occasion commemorates the glory of the Ahom era and fortifies our commitment to protecting the rich culture of Assam, in which every Indian takes great pride."

“In the last 9 years the Modi-led NDA government has ushered in an era of peace, turning Assam into a hub of development and education, and is resolved to continue this progress unabated. May this day strengthen our bond of unity and deepen our connection with our culture," he said.

Asom Divas, observed annually on December 2, is a regional public holiday in Assam. The day marks the arrival of Chaolung Sukapha, the founder and first king of the Ahom kingdom. Today, Assam is home to more than 30 million people, and Asom Divas remains a significant reminder of its cultural and historical roots.

Also known as Asom Day or Sukapha Divas, the occasion celebrates Sukapha's journey and leadership. He was a prince from the Tai kingdom of Mong Mao, located near present-day Ruili in Yunnan, China. After being denied his rightful claim to the throne, he undertook a long migration. Following a journey of nearly 13 years and crossing the Patkai mountains, Sukapha reached Namrup in southeast Assam in 1228 and established the Ahom kingdom.

Sukapha ruled for six centuries and is regarded as one of the most influential leaders in Assam's history. Under his rule, the Ahom dynasty not only resisted major forces such as the Mughal Empire but also laid the foundation of a unified administrative and cultural identity. His respectful approach toward the tribal communities of Assam earned him admiration, helping him build a strong and inclusive kingdom. For this reason, he is often remembered as the architect of“Bor Asom”, or greater Assam.

Asom Divas celebrations showcase the state's vibrant heritage. The day begins with traditional music and indigenous dances such as Bagurumba, Bihu, and Bhortal. Cultural events, award ceremonies, and grand processions are organised across the state to honour Sukapha's contribution and celebrate Assam's unity and diversity.