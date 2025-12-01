3 Shocking Heel Turns WWE Could Script For Cody Rhodes Before His Next Clash Vs. Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes may not stay the heroic figure fans adore. WWE creative has three explosive scenarios that could flip his character before another showdown with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has long manipulated his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, keeping them under his influence despite Jey's singles success. Cracks in the family bond have appeared, and WWE thrives on betrayal angles. Should Jey finally turn on Roman, Cody Rhodes could be written into the fallout. His friendship with Jey would allow him to embrace a darker persona, using the betrayal as justification to step into heel territory. This twist would not only shock fans but also create a layered storyline where Rhodes manipulates loyalty for personal gain.

Brock Lesnar's part‐time schedule makes him an unlikely candidate to lead The Vision after Survivor Series. His recent return, aligned with Paul Heyman, seemed designed only to set up the blockbuster Men's WarGames Match. With Lesnar expected to disappear until WrestleMania season, WWE could pivot by installing Cody Rhodes as the faction's new leader.

Aligning with Heyman for the first time would mark a dramatic career shift. Fans have seen how Heyman's guidance elevated stars like Seth Rollins, and Rhodes stepping into that role would intensify his rivalry with Roman Reigns. The heel turn would feel natural, giving Rhodes credibility as a manipulative strategist rather than a pure babyface.

WWE could deliver a jaw‐dropping twist by involving The Rock in Cody Rhodes' potential WrestleMania 42 showdown with Roman Reigns. A surprise return, with The Rock intentionally helping Rhodes defeat Reigns, would echo past shockers like John Cena's alliance with The People's Champion at Elimination Chamber. Such a storyline would instantly cement Rhodes as a heel, portraying him as someone willing to“sell his soul” for victory. The Rock's involvement would magnify the spectacle, ensuring the match becomes one of the most talked‐about moments in WWE history.