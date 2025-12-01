Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Starrer Collects THIS

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's movie is making a huge splash at the box office. It's been 4 days since the film's release. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the fourth day have been revealed

'Tere Ishk Mein' was released in theaters worldwide on November 28. This film by director Aanand L. Rai is a love story full of passion and madness. It's being well-received by the audience.

The fourth-day earnings for 'Tere Ishk Mein' are out. The movie collected ₹7.16 crore on day 4, bringing its total Indian box office to ₹59.41 crore.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is earning rapidly at the box office. The film opened with ₹16 crore. On the second day, it did business of ₹17 crore. On the third day, the film took a huge leap, earning ₹19 crore.

Director Aanand L. Rai's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' was released on November 28. Upon release, it got good reviews from critics. The audience is also loving it, which is why it got a great response on a weekday.

Reports say the film's budget is ₹85 crore. It's just ₹28 crore shy of breaking even and is expected to recover its cost soon. Its worldwide collection has hit ₹68 crore.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 film 'Raanjhanaa', which starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. That film earned ₹64.67 crore on a ₹95 crore budget.